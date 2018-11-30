3 Ways To Put The Happy Back In Your Holiday

If all the shopping, cooking, and party planning is making you feel more furious than festive. Here are three steps that’ll put the ‘happy’ back in your holiday.

Number One: Ask yourself “What do I really want during the holidays?” Is it more time with your family? More peace around the house? More spirituality? Once you’ve figured it out, you can create a strategy that’ll help you get there.

The next tip for a happier holiday: Reframe your mindset . Instead of thinking, "I have to go to this party, I have to get this gift, I have to decorate my house," shift it to "I get to go to this party because I have amazing friends who want me around. I get to decorate my house because it brings joy to our family. I get to give this gift because I have loved ones in my life." Take on the attitude of abundance, gratefulness, and opportunity.

Finally, to have a more meaningful and joyful holiday: Be of service. To find volunteer opportunities in your area, visit volunteermatch.org. Johns Hopkins University says volunteering is a proven way to improve mood and lower stress. So bring flowers to a retirement home, schedule a visit to the children's ward at a local hospital to deliver toys, or help serve a holiday meal at a homeless shelter.

