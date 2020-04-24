$310B for small business loans likely spoken for, banks say

NEW YORK (AP) — Banking industry groups say the more than $300 billion set aside to replenish the emergency loan program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is likely already all spoken for. Congress has approved an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. But banking groups say the volume of applications already sent to the Small Business Administration makes it likely that much, if not all, the money allotted will go to those already in the queue. It’s not known if Congress would agree to a third round of funding.