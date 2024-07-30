Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

3rd Child Dies After A Stabbing Attack On A UK Dance Class

July 30, 2024 7:14AM AKDT
LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England has died, bringing the death toll to three.

Five children and two adults are still in critical condition in regional hospitals.

Police are questioning a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

Swift said on Instagram she was “completely in shock” and still taking in “the horror” of the event.

Local people left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon.

