4 people missing after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

Aug 21, 2020 @ 10:31am

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say six people have been hospitalized and four people are missing after an explosion at a Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard said the four missing people are crew members on the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd. The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said that upon arrival, firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding fire had been shut off and the fire was going out.

