      Weather Alert

4 students suspected in vandalism at Anchorage middle school

Oct 17, 2019 @ 5:40pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice is considering charges against four juveniles suspected of vandalism at an Anchorage middle school.

Anchorage police say the four on Monday damaged a portable classroom at Begich Middle School.

The vandals broke lights, put holes in walls, burned a desk and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the room.

Police identified four suspects. Two are student at Bartlett High School, one is a student at Clark Middle School and the fourth is from Whaley School.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Add an event to the Mix!
Phone Pic Friday!!!