5-day vaccination clinic starts at Anchorage airport
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A five-day vaccination clinic has opened at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the clinic that opened Saturday is only open to state residents and workers but aimed at being a test run for Alaska’s scheduled program to offer coronavirus vaccines to tourists. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said earlier this month that coronavirus vaccines would be available at key airports in the state starting June 1 to bolster the state’s tourist industry. The Anchorage airport vaccination clinic will be open through Wednesday on the ticketing level near the entrance to Concourse A.