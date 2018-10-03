5 indicted on federal charges in attack on Anchorage man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Five Anchorage residents have been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors say they worked together to kidnap and beat a man who was delivered to a hospital in an animal cage last year.

KTVA-TV reports federal authorities say Abshir Mohamed was left with severe injuries after he was beaten by an “aluminum baseball bat, a broom stick, and stomps to the head” in August 2017.

U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder announced Tuesday the new charges against 29-year-old Macauther Vaifanua (vif-fan-OO-ah), 28-year-old Faamanu Vaifanua (fah-ah-MAH-noo vif-fan-OO-ah), 30-year-old Jeffery Ahvan (AH-vahn), 25-year-old Rex Faumui (fah-oo-MOO-ee), and 22-year-old Tamole Lauina (tah-MOH-lay law-WEE-nah).

Four were indicted on federal kidnapping charges while Lauina has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. They have also been charged in state court.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

