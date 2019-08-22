      Weather Alert

7 clergy members named in Alaska misconduct review

Aug 22, 2019 @ 1:39pm

By RACHEL D’ORO
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Catholic church officials say an independent review has found credible accusations of past sexual misconduct against seven clergy members of an Alaska diocese, including a former priest who was killed in a July plane crash.

The Diocese of Juneau released the results of the review, which identified six priests and a religious brother as those accused of misconduct during the diocese’s nearly 70-year history.

Diocese spokesman Dominique Johnson says among those named was Michael Nash, a Wrangell attorney and pilot who died in a plane crash July 11 near Ketchikan. He was dismissed in 2005.

Two others named died in earlier years.

Attempts by The Associated Press on Thursday to reach the four surviving men accused in the report for comment were not immediately successful.

