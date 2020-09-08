      Weather Alert

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Sep 8, 2020 @ 10:31am

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation. The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego. Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Six more people were then found dead. A search did not locate any suspects. Authorities say they do not believe that there is a threat to the general public.

