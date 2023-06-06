Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

7 Wounded In Shooting After High School Graduation Ceremony In Virginia Capital

June 6, 2023 3:44PM AKDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Richmond, Virginia, say seven people were shot after gunfire rang out near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown following a high school graduation ceremony.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday’s shooting.

Edwards said officers inside a theater where the graduation was taking place heard the gunfire, went outside and saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Four had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Edwards said police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the violence.

