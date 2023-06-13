9 Hurt In Mass Shooting During Nuggets Celebration

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win.

A man who police say is a suspect was also shot.

He’s been taken into custody.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday, about three-and-a-half hours after the game.

It was in an area where police say the largest celebrations took place, about a mile from Ball Arena.

Police believe multiple shots were fired in a dispute between several people.

The suspect’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said three of the wounded were in critical condition.