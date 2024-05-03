9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

A nine-year-old kid in Oklahoma named Branson Baker saved his parents over the weekend after a tornado tossed their truck into some trees. They were trying to make it to a storm shelter when the twister threw the vehicle. By some miracle, Branson wasn’t hurt, but his parents were injured badly and trapped.

Branson’s uncle Johnny talked to local news, saying his nephew told his parents, “Please don’t die, I’ll be right back” and then took off running in the dark for help! He had to use lightning to see where he was going, and was able to gather enough people to pull his parents out, who are now healing from many broken bones. His baseball team is rallying around the family raising money to help pay for hospital bills.