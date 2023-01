Tatjana Patitz, iconic ’90s supermodel, has died. She was 56. Tatjana was most known as one of the original supermodels alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

No cause of death was given at this time.

Patitz was part of the group of elite models also appeared together in George Michael’s music video for his hit song, ‘Freedom! ’90.’