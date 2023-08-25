93-Year-Old Man Getting Married For The First Time

Two New Jersey natives, ages 83 and 93 years old, are getting married 64 years after they first met.

Joe Potenzano, the 93-year-old groom, is getting married for the very first time. He said, “I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old.” They met in 1959 at Joe’s sister’s wedding. He was the best man, and Mary was the maid of honor.

Joe then went on to join the Army, and Mary became a ballerina at Radio City Music Hall. It was at a family function last year that Joe invited Mary, who is widowed, out for coffee.