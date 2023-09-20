Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

98 Degrees On 25th Anniversary Tour

September 20, 2023 8:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

98 Degrees is heading out on a 25th Anniversary tour, but you may not have known because everybody has been talking about a certain OTHER boy band getting back together LOL!

Even though it was for only one song. And in a recent interview, Nick Lachey said Justin Timberlake and company STOLE THEIR THUNDER. He was kidding, of course.  And his brother Drew added, quote, “When one succeeds, we all succeed.”

That OTHER band is teasing an album and tour tho..

FULL STORY HERE

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
4

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction