Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

A Burglary Is Reported At A Trump Campaign Office In Virginia

August 13, 2024 5:20AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary over the weekend at a campaign office for former President Donald Trump.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday at an Ashburn office being leased by the Trump for President 2024 campaign.

It also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The sheriff’s office says it has surveillance video that shows a suspect wearing dark clothing with a dark cap and carrying a backpack.

It isn’t clear whether anything was stolen, but an investigation continues.

The campaign and the Republican committee have not commented.

You May Also Like

1

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
2

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
3

Simone Biles Wins Gold In Women’s All Around And Suni Lee Claims Bronze
4

Tom Cruise Will Close Out The Paris Olympics With An Epic Stunt
5

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week