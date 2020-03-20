A day after musher wins Iditarod, others face woes on trail

ANCHORAGE, Alasak (AP) — Iditarod musher Nic Petit has encountered problems late in the Iditarod for the third straight year. The native of France activated his SOS alert button on his sled Thursday between checkpoints. Officials say a large coastal storm in the area is affecting the trail. Search and rescue teams got Petit to a cabin where he will wait out the storm. Petit had a healthy lead in the 2018 race until he lost the trail in a storm. Last year, his dogs quit running on him in the same area. Thomas Waerner of Norway won this year’s race, crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska, early Wednesday.