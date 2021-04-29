      Weather Alert

A look at what’s next in the release of 2020 census data

Apr 29, 2021 @ 9:59am

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There were some genuine surprises in the first batch of data from the nation’s 2020 head count released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state population counts of every resident were just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming later. More detailed data on households’ racial, ethnic and gender makeup, whether they rent or own their homes, and how everybody is related in their homes, is coming out in August and September. The Census Bureau also must figure out how to implement a new, controversial statistical technique for protecting the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census.

 

You May Also Like
Video: Latino man pinned by California cops before he dies
Alaska won’t require vaccine passport for visitors, locals
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
3 arrested during protest in support of Jacob Blake Jr.
Prosecutor says man killed by deputies hit them with car