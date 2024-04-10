Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

A New “Bridget Jones” Movie Is Coming With Renee Zellweger

April 10, 2024 5:47AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It’s official, Bridget Jones is coming back! E! News can confirm that Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant will star in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Emma Thompson will also be back to the franchise. It will be in theaters Valentine’s Day, 2025 which will be 24 years after the original Bridget Jones’s Diary. Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason followed in 2004 and Bridget Jones’s Baby was in 2016.

The plot of the 4th movie will have some drama as Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) died before the book began.

 

MORE HERE

