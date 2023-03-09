A New Game Show To Find Nick Cannon’s New Baby Mama???

Just kidding. What some were reporting as a new project for Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon turned out to be a sketch, but they are working on something together.

Pretty funny way to rope you in tho, right? Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon was being touted as the “mother of all game shows,” where Cannon would supposedly pick from a myriad of contestants who want to have his next baby. Many outlets ran with the story like it’s a real show, but it was just a joke to tease another project involving Hart and Cannon on E! Entertainment this spring.

The show is actually called Celebrity Prank Wars premiering April 6th. They’ve got a history of pranking each other…Hart sent Cannon a condom machine and then he sent Hart a llama! They will kick up their “friendly feud” up a notch, and bring infamous friends to square off, and Hart and Cannon will pick a winner each episode of the best prank. Celebs you’ll see plot and plan pranks include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, and T.I.

