A New Song From The Beatles?

November 3, 2023 8:47AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Iconic band, The Beatles released what they’re calling “the last Beatles song” yesterday. It’s called “Now and Then”.

It’s from a 1978 cassette tape demo John Lennon made in his New York City apartment. After he was killed, Yoko gave the tape to the remaining Beatles. In 1994, they attempted to work on it, but the technology to separate John’s voice from the piano was not sufficient, so they shelved it.

Paul and Ringo worked on it this year, and here it is.

Some trivia: Paul counts it in. Paul counted in the very first track on the first Beatles album, his “One, two, three, FOUR!” on “I Saw Her Standing There”.

