      Weather Alert

A philanthropic drive to aid Black women is gaining momentum

Apr 22, 2021 @ 7:48am

By HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writer
The needs of Black women and girls have become a focus of philanthropic efforts as major donors seek to narrow a racial wealth gap and address chronic funding disparities for groups that serve minority women. This week’s guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked global protests against racial inequity, could lend momentum to initiatives from the Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs and a group of activists and philanthropic leaders. Collectively, they are seeking to increase funding to organizations for Black girls and feminists, and enhance economic opportunities for Black women.

 

You May Also Like
Mickey Guyton On Black Women In Country Music
Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Alzheimer’s!
KFQD Interview: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Suburban Chicago woman gets 6.5 years for labor trafficking
Eight dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis