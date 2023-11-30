Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

A “Sex and the City” Reality Show Is Happening

November 30, 2023 6:36AM AKST
Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is producing a reality show version of the series following four “fabulous” friends in their fifties looking for love.

It’s called Is There Still Sex In The City will have the ladies living together in a cozy country chateau where they’ll have their pick of a different group of men in each episode. They’ll be all across the board from boy toys, to a senior age player, rich guys and even their fantasy man. But who will capture their hearts??

It’s still in the development stage, so no word yet on when or where it might air.

 

