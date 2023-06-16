A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime

Warning…you may ugly cry watching this with tears of absolute JOY.

Jeff Agar doesn’t like swimming, running or biking…but his 29-year-old son Johnny does. The thing is…Johnny was born with Cerebral Palsy. So to fuel his son’s passion, the two started competing in Ironman races. But they are intense…2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and then they have to run 26.2 miles and finish it all in 17 hours. On their 6th attempt, they finished in the allotted time.

Jeff does all the work and Johnny cheers them on and it’s the most incredible bond to see. When CBS Mornings first profiled them in November 2022, other fathers reached out saying how the Agars have inspired them to do way more with their kids. But this time around when the camera checked in, they had a surprise up their sleeves.

Peyton Manning, Johnny’s fave, recorded a message telling them the news they got invited to the “Super Bowl” of Ironman competitions in Kona, Hawaii in 2024! It’s the most prestigious race in the sport and their training starts now! Go Team Agar!

Happy Father’s Day to Jeff Agar and all the dads out there!