About 750 gallons cleaned up from Alaska diesel spill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — About 750 gallons of diesel and water have been cleaned up after an Alaska oil spill that state Department of Environmental Conservation officials say occurred during a fuel tank transfer. State conservation officials say the spill on Nov. 25 in the village of Selawik happened after workers began to transfer fuel from a city fuel tank to a water treatment plant tank. Officials say the reasons for the spill and the amount spilled is still under investigation. The spill happened about 600 feet from the Selawik River, a source of water for the village.