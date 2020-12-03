      Weather Alert

About 750 gallons cleaned up from Alaska diesel spill

Dec 3, 2020 @ 8:31am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — About 750 gallons of diesel and water have been cleaned up after an Alaska oil spill that state Department of Environmental Conservation officials say occurred during a fuel tank transfer. State conservation officials say the spill on Nov. 25 in the village of Selawik happened after workers began to transfer fuel from a city fuel tank to a water treatment plant tank. Officials say the reasons for the spill and the amount spilled is still under investigation. The spill happened about 600 feet from the Selawik River, a source of water for the village.

 

You May Also Like
Suspect in custody after 4 found dead in Mat-Su locations
Consumers protest new measure of ‘unfair’ airline practices
Juneau nonprofits awarded $860K virus homeless relief grant
Alaska man charged in the shooting deaths of aunt, 3 cousins
Alaska borough attorneys refute claim of mask mandate powers