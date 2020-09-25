Absentee ballot lawsuit will not be heard before election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal appeals court will not hear an Alaska absentee ballot lawsuit before the Nov. 3 general election. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied an emergency order request ahead of the election. The decision likely eliminates the possibility a judge will require the state to send absentee ballot request forms to all voters before November. That was the goal of the lawsuit by the Disability Law Center of Alaska and other plaintiffs. Alaska voters must request absentee ballots to vote by mail. The state provides an online application form and will send an email reminder before the election.