Activists wary of broader law enforcement after Capitol riot

Feb 3, 2021 @ 7:09am

By NOREEN NASIR and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights groups and communities of color are watching warily for any moves to expand law enforcement power as federal officials grapple with how to confront the security threat posed by domestic extremists after the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. They say their communities have felt the brunt of security scrutiny over the last two decades and they fear new tools meant to target right-wing extremism or white nationalists risk harming Muslims, Black Americans and other groups, even if unintentionally. Their position underscores the complexity of the national debate surrounding how to balance the protection of First Amendment expression with law enforcement’s need to prevent extremist violence before it occurs.

 

