      Weather Alert

Actor Philip Baker Hall, Of “Seinfeld” Fame, Dies

Jun 13, 2022 @ 11:41am

NEW YORK (AP) – Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died.

He was 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

She says Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

Hall played the library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on “Seinfeld” and appeared in Anderson’s “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

You May Also Like
Alaska education commissioner leaving role after 6 years
Camila Cabello Spouts Off
FDA Advisers Back Novavax COVID Shots
Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures
U.S. Lifts COVID-19 Test Requirement For International Travel

Recently Played

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On