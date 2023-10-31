Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Actor Robert De Niro Tells Jury In Lawsuit By His Ex-Assistant ‘This Is All Nonsense’

October 31, 2023 12:53PM AKDT
Share
FILE - Robert De Niro arrives at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, April 28, 2022. De Niro says the legal claims by a former personal assistant who worked for him are nonsense. The 80-year-old actor testified in Manhattan federal court, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in a lawsuit brought by the assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Robert De Niro says the legal claims by a former personal assistant who worked for him are nonsense.

The 80-year-old De Niro testified in Manhattan federal court on Monday in a lawsuit brought by the assistant, Graham Chase Robinson.

Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages for what her lawyers say was severe emotional distress and reputational harm resulting from abusive decadelong employment as De Niro’s personal assistant.

De Niro’s attorney says Robinson was demeaning, abusive and controlling during her years working for De Niro.

His testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

You May Also Like

1

Former VP Mike Pence’s Presidential Campaign Facing Cash Shortage
2

Luke Combs Spouts Off On His Song's Real Meaning
3

Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett Smith At Book Tour Appearance
4

Britney Dishes On Getting Dumped By Justin, Her Family and #FreeBritney
5

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro Pleads Guilty Over Efforts To Overturn Former President Trump’s 2020 Loss In Georgia