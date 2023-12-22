Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Actor Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Battery By Former Assistant In Lawsuit

December 21, 2023 4:00PM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.

Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved toward her then groped her breasts and kissed her chest.

Diesel eventually forced her to touch his erect penis and began to masturbate, the suit says.

Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is the president of his One Race Productions

You May Also Like

1

George Clooney Teases Another “Oceans” Movie
2

Biggest Solar Flare In Years Temporarily Disrupts Radio Signals On Earth
3

US Homelessness Up 12% To Highest Reported Level
4

Justin Timberlake Seems To Reference Britney Spears During Surprise Concert
5

Chargers Fire Head Coach And General Manager