Actress Angie Harmon Says Instacart Driver Shot And Killed Her Dog

Angie Harmon, (you know her from Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles) says she lost her dog, Oliver, in a tragic way over the Easter weekend. She claims he was shot and killed by an Instacart driver during a grocery delivery. She shared about it on her Instagram account saying her family is “completely traumatized” by the loss of their beloved pet. She and her two daughters were home when it happened and said the driver told her, “Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.”

While the driver’s identity remains undisclosed, Harmon refutes the driver’s claim of self-defense citing no injuries and says he took advantage of the fact that their Ring camera was not recording. Instacart has since suspended the driver’s account, asserting their zero-tolerance policy towards violence. No criminal charges have yet been filed.