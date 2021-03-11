Additional cases of virus variant reported in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State health officials say four additional cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil have been found in Alaska. They say two of the cases were from Anchorage and two from Eagle River. Alaska Public Media reports that one case of the variant had previously been detected in Alaska but officials last month said additional cases were likely given the person in that case had not recently traveled outside Alaska and did not have a clear source of infection. State health officials have said vaccinations are important to keep variants from spreading more widely.