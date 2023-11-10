Adele Announces “This Is Red Wine Weather”

Last month, Adele told her audience at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that she stopped drinking three months earlier. She explained it was “boring” to give up booze, but felt she had to after being “literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s.”

She’s back on the wine wagon. She told her audience this week: “I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick because this is red wine weather,” “I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break.”

She will fire up another 32 shows of her residency in January. Adele admits that alcohol affects her performances. Rest assured she’ll be sober for her shows: “I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f—s me up. I cannot handle it.”