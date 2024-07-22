Adele Enjoys Team USA Basketball Game
July 22, 2024 2:51AM AKDT
Adele was spotted at a Team USA basketball game in London’s O2 Arena with her partner, Rich Paul. The singer, who recently announced a break from music, was seen wearing an oversized orange shirt and black trousers.
Despite rumors of her moving back to the UK, Adele currently resides in the US but plans to return to Britain after her Las Vegas residency ends in November. She has confirmed that she has no plans to make new music at this time.
