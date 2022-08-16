Adele Explains More About Why She Postponed Her Vegas Show

Adele announced more than 6 months ago literally the night before that she was going to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency, and now she’s sharing more about that decision in an Elle cover story.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

She didn’t feel the show met the standards her fans would have.

“There was just no soul in it,” she continued.”The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

She has more confidence that the show is ready to go for it’s new November start date. In the meantime, she’s in a better place personally than ever before. Talking about her agent boyfriend Rich Paul: “I’ve never been in love like this,” “I’m obsessed with him.” But they’re not engaged. “I’m not married,” she insisted. “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”