Adele Extends Her Vegas Residency, Plans Concert Film

Adele announced Sunday that she’s adding 34 more dates to her Las Vegas residency between June and November. Saturday night’s show was the last of 34 “Weekends With Adele” that kicked off last November on the Las Vegas Strip. She’s now going to do another 34 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting June 16 through November 4. And if you still can’t afford to take in the experience in person, the June shows will be filmed for a concert special.

She told the crowd at her last show: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele said. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

