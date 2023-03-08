Adele Signs Bride’s Wedding Gown At Her Show

A lucky bride and groom scored tickets to Adele‘s Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, so they went to the show in their wedding outfits! That caught Adele’s attention as she made her way through the crowd: “Did you just get married? You got married today? Congratulations!” In a pro move, the groom whips out a marker that Adele used to sign the bottom hem of her wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby Koris Sacramento Blonding & Creative Color Specialist (@gababouthair)

Adele put it on her Instagram too!