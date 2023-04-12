Adorable 93-Year-Old Grandma Gets Ready For A Date On Tik Tok

Lillian Droniak told GMA she feels like the Internet’s grandma. We’d say that’s pretty accurate…she’s precious as she shared a video on Tik Tok getting ready for her first date in 25 years!

She does her makeup, reveals they met at Bingo and he’s going to be there in 2o minutes! The outfit is fire, but she admits she’s just looking for a free meal. She’s not even taking her wallet or purse! Get it grandma!! Spoiler alert…don’t think it went well. He didn’t open the door for her or pull out her chair. Oh…and she’s dishing out more dating advice with more red flags to look out for:

*lies about his height

*J names

*Doesn’t like cats

*Golfer

Green flags for guys:

*You have to floss…she’s not kissing dirty teeth!

*Must like cats

*You are paying.