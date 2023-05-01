Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour

May 1, 2023 9:25AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years together.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for their “Peace Out” farewell tour starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

The initial 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end in January in Montreal.

Guitarist Joe Perry tells The Associated Press he believes the time is now for a final tour with every founding band member over the age of 70.

The group is looking forward to digging into their lengthy catalog of the group’s rock classics.

