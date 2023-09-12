Aerosmith Postpones Shows After Steven Tyler Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor’s said he can’t sing for 30 days.

Tyler said he’s “heartbroken.”

Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop “Peace Out” farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada.

A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.