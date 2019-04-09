AFD investigating fatal house fire

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed a person in a south Anchorage home.

The name, age and gender of the person have not been released.

The department shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday received 911 calls reporting a fire in a one-story home on Strawberry Road in the Sand Lake neighborhood.

Callers reported smoke and fire coming from the house.

Arriving firetrucks found the home fully engulfed with flames showing through the roof and windows.

The department in a release says fire was spreading into adjacent trees and wood fencing and threatening other homes.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 3 a.m. and found the victim in the burned home. The fire’s cause has not been determined.