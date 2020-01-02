      Weather Alert

‘Affluenza’ Teen Jailed In Texas For Probation Violation

Jan 2, 2020 @ 2:39pm

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A Texas man who used “affluenza” as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation. Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into a jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Couch’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jail records do not indicated that he has a bond. Couch became know as the “affluenza teen” after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by “affluenza,” or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
Phone Pic Friday!!!