AI Technology Will Make Tom Hanks And Robin Wright Get Younger For a Movie

First of all, we need to acknowledge it’s Forrest and Jenny back together again!! Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are teaming up again with their “Forrest Gump” director, Robert Zemeckis, for a new movie. No…it’s not a prequel or anything it’s a totally different story. This one will make them look younger thanks to a new hyperrealistic technology involving de-aging and face replacements. Zemeckis’ says the tech was necessary for his upcoming movie Here, that is set in a single room and follows its inhabitants over many years. The tech is called Metaphysic Live, and we might have America’s Got Talent to thank for it. Hollywood took notice when during a 2022 AGT performance, a photorealistic avatar of Elvis sang on stage.

Zemeckis said in a statement: “With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!”