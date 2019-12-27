Air ambulance makes emergency landing on lake; no injuries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Federal flight regulators say an air ambulance made an emergency landing on a southwest Alaska lake. The flight carried a pilot and a two-person crew from the company involved in a fatal air ambulance crash Nov. 29 near Cooper Landing. KTVA-television reports the airplane was from Resolve Aviation and the crew was from Medevac Alaska, which lost two people in the crash last month. Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board says the latest crash occurred Tuesday. The air ambulance dropped off a patient at New Stuyahok and lost power as it tried to return to Anchorage.