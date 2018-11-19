Air Play Comes to Anchorage

Alaska Junior Theater (AJT) presents Air Play performed by Acrobuffos, New York, in the Atwood Concert Hall on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 7:30 PM. Ride the wind and dream with Air Play, a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. A visual poem, Air Play uses no words – blurring the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theater. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience and the biggest snow globe you’ve ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts.

Public show tickets are $14 to $35 and available through 263-ARTS or www.CenterTix.com. For more information on Air Play, or Alaska Junior Theater, call 272-7546 or visit www.AKJT.org.