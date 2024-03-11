Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras

March 11, 2024 11:34AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said Monday it’s making the change to simplify its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb says it expects the new policy to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

