Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Airbnb Says It’s Cracking Down On Fake Listings

September 20, 2023 9:02AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings, which are emerging as a major problem for customers of the short-term rental site.

Airbnb said Wednesday it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked another 157,000 from joining the site this year.

Fake listings and high cleaning fees are among several issues that customers are raising with Airbnb.

The San Francisco company says more than 260,000 listings have lowered or removed cleaning fees this year, since it gave consumers the means to sort listings in order of all-in pricing.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
4

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction