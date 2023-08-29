Airline To Test Adults-Only Section

DALLAS (AP) — One airline is betting that passengers will pay extra to sit away from babies and young children.

Corendon Airlines says that it will sell an adults-only zone — no one under 16 allowed — on flights between Amsterdam and Curacao starting in November.

The airline announced last week that it will set aside about 100 seats for adults on its Airbus A350 jets, which have 432 seats in all.

A wall or curtain will separate the section from the rest of the passengers in back.

It will cost the price of a ticket plus a reservation fee of 45 euros ($49) or 100 euros ($109) for the no-kids zone.