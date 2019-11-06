Alaska Aces Alumni LIVE Broadcast
Join FM News 103.7 FM and 750 AM for special LIVE coverage of the first ever Alaska Aces Alumni Hockey games! We’ll provide wall-to-wall coverage of both nights, Friday 11/8 & Saturday 11/9, beginning at 7 p.m.
Our LIVE Coverage is proudly presented by: Alyeska Tire From Homer to Fairbanks, they’re always with you.
Special thanks all of our supporting sponsors: O’Malley Sports Center, The Blue Line Pub, Taylored Restoration, Lithia Kia of Anchorage, Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic, and Borealis Broadband.