Alaska agency approves $1M plan for mining project road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state investment corporation has approved a $1 million survey plan that will help fund work on a road to reach a mining project. The Anchorage Daily News reported the board of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority voted to approve spending up to $500,000 this year for survey work on the so-called Ambler Access Project. The funds will be matched by Ambler Metals LLC, which envisions digging mines in the area served by the 211-mile road in the Brooks Range mountains. Authority officials say the funds will pay for aerial surveys along a portion of the road’s planned route.